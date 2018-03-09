Lucas Myers’ one-man murder mystery comedy Campground closes off the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s 2017/18 Theatre Series March 17. (Photo submitted)

One-man show rounds off Society’s theatre series

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Campground Murder Mystery March 17

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Lucas Myers’ production of Campground March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Campground is the final show in the Society’s 2017/18 Theatre Series.

“Lucas Myers of Pilot co Pilot Theatre brings to the stage his hilarious production of Campground,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer. “This one-man murder-mystery with music has audiences gathering evidence to solve the case of the missing camper. Lucas Myers’ trademark brand of humor and character work brings a campground of suspects to life in this vivid comedy.”

When a young man goes missing from a provincial campground, an overzealous detective is on the case. There are four suspects, a lack of evidence, and toilet paper, and a lot of laughs in these woods.

“But audiences be warned, this production makes use of flashlights, self-discovery and didgeridoo,” Burgher said.

Myers graduated from the National Theatre School in 1998. After working with groups such as Theatre SKAM in Victoria and the SITI Company of New York, Myers returned to the West Coast. Now residing in Nelson, his energy is focused on creating annual works to be performed locally and in surrounding communities. Myers founded Pilot co Pilot with the purpose of redefining the idea of performance and breaking the fourth wall for an immersive and unconventional theatrical experience.

Audiences are invited to do some sleuthing on their own before the show, by visiting the Facebook profiles of Justin Case from Vancouver and Michael Hodgkins from Medicine Hat. Get out your deerstalker hat and magnifying glass, and see if you can find any clues.

Tickets for Campground are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $23 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

