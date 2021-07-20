Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

One of B.C.’s Property Brothers nominated for Independent Lens award

Winner to be determined through audience votes on July 22

Maple Ridge celebrity Jonathan Scott, one of the two Property Brothers, has been nominated for his documentary Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, for an Independent Lens award.

The documentary was part of PBS’ Independent Lens platform, which houses independent documentary films. Scott’s documentary has been nominated under the audience awards and audience can vote online on – https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/vote-now-2020-21-independent-lens-audience-award/

Audience and fans will be able to vote until Wednesday, July 21 by 5 p.m. and the results are expected to be announced on July 22.

Power Trip, which released in November 2020, is about Scott’s journey through the U.S. to find out why clean, renewable energy isn’t available to everyone. Scott focuses on solar energy, and the obstacles and opportunities it poses in achieving a system to bring this source to everyone.

Scott, who was born in Vancouver and moved to Maple Ridge soon after, is a Haney Secondary graduate.

ALSO READ: Property Brothers celebrate 43rd birthday

ALSO READ: A busy year is expected for filming in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning in documentary ‘Roadrunner’ creeps people out

Just Posted

Nk'Mip Creek wildfire on July 20. (Okanagan Water Wise/@Kpytski)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

A new fire sparked near Cherryville has been reported south of Sugar Lake. (BC Wildfire Service map)
New fire sparked south of Sugar Lake in Cherryville

Rylie Nicholls of Lake Country was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital after an onset of leg pain that quickly worsened. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $30,000 in three days to support the Nicholls family in the youngster’s medical battle. (GoFundMe photo)
Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness

More than $3,100 has been raised to help Chance Weder in his recovery after being struck by a truck on 30th Avenue and 30th Street on July 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision