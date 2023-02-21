The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

The 10th annual festival goes this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 35 countries will be represented this weekend in Penticton when the 10th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival comes to the Lakeside Resort.

After a multi-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the festival returns to its familiar in-person format Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headlined by visual displays of traditions, dance, food, art, and entertainment, festival organizers are promising to celebrate diversity across the South Okanagan and Similkameen. Hosted by the Penticton-based South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS), the event is free to attend and will also feature cultural performances, immigrant success stories and tasting of international cuisine.

The festival was held virtually in 2022, eight local restaurants offered special promotions in lieu of in-person vendors.

More information on the event’s full schedule is expected to be announced later in the week.

