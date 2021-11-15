Open mic opens Vernon hip hop show

Rookie musicians welcomed to hop on stage of Well Versed at Local Losers

Likewise is one of three artists performing at Local Losers Friday, Nov. 19. (Jordan Humphreys photo)

Musicians who have missed the opportunity to spill rhymes and beats on the mic will get a shot at an upcoming hip hop show.

Well Versed, a community hip hop event, is coming to Local Losers Friday, Nov. 19, featuring headliners Profound, Alfy’O and Likewise.

But before the better-known artists take the stage, the mic is open from 7-9 p.m.

“The goal of the night is to create a welcoming space for artists to hop on stage to express themselves, especially if they’re just starting out and haven’t been on stage yet,” said Mike Irish, of MuseWorks Audio, who is hosting the event.

While living in Vancouver for several years, working in the hip hop community there Irish took advantage of the weekly open mic at a local club.

“It was an incredible space where I could go every week, try out new songs, mess up and just express myself,” he said. “I grew so much as an artist and performer there, not to mention the wealth of connections in the community that blossomed out of it. That’s what I’m hoping to create with this evening a space for artists to come and express themselves as well as foster new connections and build community.”

Headline acts Profound, Alfy’O and Likewise are all veteran artists who have been honing their craft for years and have many performances under their belt.

Profound released two EPs during COVID, part of a three-album series he’s creating that details his growth, reckons with his past along with a touch of humor.

“A stalwart in the community, Profound is at every show, if he’s not performing he’s supporting, encouraging and offering advice,” Irish said.

Alfy’O is a veteran artist in the area, whose latest music has taken on a more spiritual message.

“I just released probably my best video, in my opinion, yet,” Alfred Owen said of Stay Grounded.

Although he said the same thing of his summer release, Better Off, which was filmed in Coldstream along the road to the cemetery.

Likewise is a recent transplant from Vancouver, who spent several years in the big city honing his writing and performances under a different name. While the scene was vibrant and the shows were fun it wasn’t moving in the direction he’d hoped. After a couple years of hiding out, growing and becoming a new version of himself he’s now ready to share a more hopeful message with the audience.

“After the performances we’ll be playing music till late creating a space for artists to hang out and connect with one another, with hopes that collaborations and friendships will be born from the event,” Irish said.

Tickets to the event are $10 at the door or online at https://bit.ly/3c6vyQm

For more info on the all-ages event, visit the Local Losers Facebook page. There will also be a cash and Local Losers merchandise raffle for all open mic performers.

Alfy’O is one of three hip hop artists performing at Local Losers Friday, Nov. 19. (Contributed)