Opera Kelowna to play Vernon Proms, outdoor venues

The free Vernon concert run by Opera Kelowna takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. Photo: Vernon Proms, Opera Kelowna.

Opera music is on its way to the Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival Saturday before heading outdoors in Kelowna.

The free Vernon concert run by Opera Kelowna takes place this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church. The show features Opera Kelowna’s Summer Intensive Opera Training program and the Opera Kelowna Chorus.

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna announces 2019 season schedule

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Opera in the Outdoors

Three more Opera Kelowna shows are coming soon to outdoor venues. Opera in the Park is another performance by young artists in the Opera Kelowna’s Summer Intensive Training Program and members of the Opera Kelowna Chorus. The repertoire includes well-known opera songs in solo, duet, trio, ensemble and chorus form, such as Juliet’s aria from Gounud’s Romeo and Juliet and Libiamo from Verdi’s La traviata. The performance takes place July 30 at Guisichan Park.

Opera Under the Stars is on for the fourth year in a row. The free public concert takes place July 31 in the courtyard of UBC Okanagan, presenting Opera Kelowna’s world-class vocalists in a relaxed outdoor space.

A special showcase of Opera Kelowna talent will be held at Mission Hill Family Estate on August 2. Opera in the Vines will feature Opera Kelowna vocalists, the Opera Kelowna Chorus and a 17-piece orchestra led by esteemed music director Bernard McDonald. Before the concert, food and wine pairings are to be found at chef-attended stations throughout the winery.

“Whether it is in the park, a concert hall, a church, or a glorious vineyard, the 2019 season aims to captivate long time opera lovers by revisiting beloved arias from some of the greatest operas of all time,” said Opera Kelowna’s artistic director Alexandra Babbel upon release of the 2019 season schedule.

Information on tickets and the full Opera Kelowna 2019 schedule can be found at operakelowna.com.

Find all the details on the upcoming events below:

Opera at the Proms

A Partnership with the Vernon Proms

July 27 at 7pm | Trinity United Church

————————————-

Opera in the Park

A Partnership with Festivals Kelowna

July 30 at 6pm | Guisichan Park

—————————————

Opera Under the Stars

A Partnership with UBC Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies

July 31 at 8:30pm | Central Courtyard at UBC’s Okanagan Campus

—————————————

Opera in the Vines

In collaboration with Mission Hill Family Estate

August 2 | Mission Hill Family Estate

Food and Wine Reception at 6pm | Concert at 7:30pm

Brendan Shykora