Order of Canada author in Vernon

A man who was raised in a series of camps and settlements on the West Coast and, as he says, “never got over it,” is sharing his stories in Vernon this weekend.

Esteemed publisher and author, Howard White, joins local author, Laisha Rosnau, at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives for a reading and discussion Friday, Sept. 20 (doors open at 7 p.m.). Then White will don his publisher’s hat on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. for: Ok, It’s Written—Now What? Answers to All Your Questions About Getting Published in the Digital Age.

White started Harbour Publishing in the early ’70s, and it is now one of the most established, successful independent publishers in Canada. He is the recipient of an Order of Canada Award for his contributions to Canadian publishing. He is also the author of several books, including Writing in the Rain, which won the Stephen Leacock Award for Humour. He’ll be launching his third book of poetry, A Mysterious Humming Noise.

Rosnau, whose most recent book of poetry, Our Familiar Hunger, was the 2019 recipient of the BC Book Prize for poetry will give a sneak peek into her forthcoming novel, Little Fortress, a fictional re-telling of the Caetani family story in Vernon.

READ MORE: Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

“The official launch of the novel isn’t until Oct. 3, at the Caetani house, but my fabulous publisher, Wolsak & Wynn, was able to do an advance print run for this event,” said Rosnau.

“The Caetani family archives, held by Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, were the major source of research for this novel, so it feels right to have my first unveiling of the novel there.”

White and Rosnau will read from their work, and be open to questions about writing and publishing in Canada.

Both events are hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (3009 32nd Ave.) and are free and open to the public.

READ MORE: Familiar faces return for writer’s fest

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.