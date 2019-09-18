Local author, Laisha Rosnau, joins esteemed publisher and author, Howard White, this Friday, Sept. 20 for a reading and discussion at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. Doors open at 7 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

Order of Canada author in Vernon

White shares writing along with local author at Museum

A man who was raised in a series of camps and settlements on the West Coast and, as he says, “never got over it,” is sharing his stories in Vernon this weekend.

Esteemed publisher and author, Howard White, joins local author, Laisha Rosnau, at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives for a reading and discussion Friday, Sept. 20 (doors open at 7 p.m.). Then White will don his publisher’s hat on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. for: Ok, It’s Written—Now What? Answers to All Your Questions About Getting Published in the Digital Age.

White started Harbour Publishing in the early ’70s, and it is now one of the most established, successful independent publishers in Canada. He is the recipient of an Order of Canada Award for his contributions to Canadian publishing. He is also the author of several books, including Writing in the Rain, which won the Stephen Leacock Award for Humour. He’ll be launching his third book of poetry, A Mysterious Humming Noise.

Rosnau, whose most recent book of poetry, Our Familiar Hunger, was the 2019 recipient of the BC Book Prize for poetry will give a sneak peek into her forthcoming novel, Little Fortress, a fictional re-telling of the Caetani family story in Vernon.

READ MORE: Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

“The official launch of the novel isn’t until Oct. 3, at the Caetani house, but my fabulous publisher, Wolsak & Wynn, was able to do an advance print run for this event,” said Rosnau.

“The Caetani family archives, held by Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, were the major source of research for this novel, so it feels right to have my first unveiling of the novel there.”

White and Rosnau will read from their work, and be open to questions about writing and publishing in Canada.

Both events are hosted by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (3009 32nd Ave.) and are free and open to the public.

READ MORE: Familiar faces return for writer’s fest

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday
Next story
Swedish rock band Ghost bringing full-scale performance to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Order of Canada author in Vernon

White shares writing along with local author at Museum

Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more

A few of the highlights from city council

Sewer project kiboshed by Vernon residents

Majority rules: Okanagan Landing residents say ‘no’ to Claremont Sewer hookup

Vernon ski racer chosen for grant in end game

Makena Kersey, 18, has called it a career following a gruesome leg injury, but story inspires grant

Vernon’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Swedish rock band Ghost bringing full-scale performance to South Okanagan

The Swedish rock band’s Ultimate Tour Named Death arrives Sept. 21

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Most Read