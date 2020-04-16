Outdoor concert gets Vernon seniors dancing in the parking lot

Residents of Columbus Court kicked up their heels in the parking lot as they were treated to an outdoor concert by Bob King Thursday, April 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Residents of Columbus Court pulled out the lawn chairs as they were treated to an outdoor concert by Bob King Thursday, April 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Seniors stuck inside were treated to an outdoor concert recently.

Local singer/entertainer Bob King plugged in for a live show at Columbus Court Thursday morning. Residents peeked out on their balconies, came out on the lawn with chairs and were even seen dancing in the parking lot.

Even the neighbours were enjoying the show. Since Columbus Court is nearby Gateby and other apartments, many were out on their own balconies taking in the entertainment.

