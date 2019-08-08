Outdoor wine tasting event hits new heights

Mile High Wine, Spirits and Cider Festival nearly sold out

Canada’s highest outdoor wine tasting is nearly sold out.

The BC Wine Cider and Spirits Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. has sold out in all its previous years.

READ MORE: SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The three-hour tasting—normally $79 per head—includes entertainment from local jazz/reggae band Chipko Jones, a souvenir glass and access to the on-site artisan vendors—not to mention fresh, high-altitude air.

Roughly 30 wineries, breweries and other sponsors will be meeting event-goers on the mountain. Alchemist Distiller, Intrigue Wines, Lake Breeze Vineyards and Recline Ridge Vineyards are among the BC Wine Festival members pouring at this year’s event, which runs in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation.

More information can be found at www.bcwinefestival.com.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

Just Posted

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Venon man rides to conquer cancer after wife’s diagnosis

“The outpouring of support we’ve received in Vernon here has just been spectacular.”

Nominees for Vernon Business Excellence Awards announced

The nominees - close to 300 businesses, non-profits and individuals - were voted on by residents

Coldstream grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

The Cotoyes is a romantic musical comedy by award-winning playwright Peter Anderson.

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

“More can be done”: Investments needed to surpress gang violence in Okanagan

Minister of Organized Crime Bill Blair discusses community empowerment after Kelowna visit

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘Tis the summer of the earwig, say some Salmon Arm residents

Your ears are safe, but the six-legged critters do like dark, moist places with food nearby

Most Read