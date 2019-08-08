Outdoor wine tasting event hits new heights

Mile High Wine, Spirits and Cider Festival nearly sold out

Canada’s highest outdoor wine tasting is nearly sold out.

The BC Wine Cider and Spirits Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. has sold out in all its previous years.

READ MORE: SilverStar’s new festival a ‘culinary paradise’

The three-hour tasting—normally $79 per head—includes entertainment from local jazz/reggae band Chipko Jones, a souvenir glass and access to the on-site artisan vendors—not to mention fresh, high-altitude air.

Roughly 30 wineries, breweries and other sponsors will be meeting event-goers on the mountain. Alchemist Distiller, Intrigue Wines, Lake Breeze Vineyards and Recline Ridge Vineyards are among the BC Wine Festival members pouring at this year’s event, which runs in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation.

More information can be found at www.bcwinefestival.com.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.