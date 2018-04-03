Paddling Centre screens year’s top paddling films

From whitewater rafting to floating with the whales, the world of paddling has more than its lion’s share of beautiful scenery to offer.

Enter the Paddling Film Festival — presented by the Vernon Paddling Centre April 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema — a way to experience the natural beauty of the world’s waterways from the comfort of downtown Vernon.

“Due to popular demand, the VPC is hosting the (Paddling) Film Festival for a fourth time,” said Diana Wilson, five-year president of the centre. “When else will you have the opportunity to experience extreme whitewater in Pakistan, kayak the most Northern River in Greenland, paddle with the whales in Juneau, Alaska and SUP (stand up paddle board) Surf in Tofino?”

The festival, an annual tour offering the best of this year’s paddling films, is an international event that brings in more than 60 films from across the globe.

Vernon’s showing of the Paddling Film Festival 2018 World Tour sees more than $1,000 in door prizes and an auction for a Kal Tire gift certificate for a brand new set of four Nokian tires, also valued at up to $1,000.

Comprised of enthusiasts of all things paddling, the festival is brought to town town by the Vernon Paddling Centre.

“Even though the VPC has been around for over 20 years, it seems that we are Vernon’s best kept secret,” said Bob Woodman, board member and outrigger racing enthusiast. “We invite anyone to come out and join us and experience firsthand what the Vernon Paddling Centre is all about. Also, if you would like to get your SUP, canoe or kayak out of your garage and close to the water, be sure to check out our new expanded boat storage facility at Paddle Wheel Park.”

Related: Vernon paddlers medal

The Centre hosts group paddle sessions during the week, starting in the late spring and summer. Moreover, club members have access to the club’s fleet, including outriggers, canoes, stand up paddle boards and surfskis.

Tickets to the Paddling Film Festival 2018 World Tour at the Vernon Towne Cinema April 12 are $15 at the door or $12 pre-sale at the cinema or Bean Scene Coffee House. Showtime is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the Vernon Paddling Centre, visit www.vernonpaddlingcentre.ca.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.