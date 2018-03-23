Gary Whitley is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames’ artist of the month for April. Whitley’s exhibition depicts the flowers in the garden his wife Liz maintains, such as his 16.5x16.5 oil on canvas Daisies. (Gary Whitley cropped image)

Painter depicts Okanagan landscape, florals

Gary Whitley is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for April

Gary Whitley uses his brush to depict the world around him.

On display at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames for the month of April is an exhibition close to Whitley — depictions of his wife Liz’ extensive flower garden.

“Gary has been painting for over 40 years and is a very accomplished artist,” said Nadine Wilson, owner.

Whitley is an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists in Ontario, an associate signature member of the Federation of Canadian Artists in Vancouver and an associate member of the Oil Painters of America.

Whitley has called the Vernon area home fore more than 30 years, drawing inspiration from the local landscapes for his oil paintings.

Related: Artist shows his atmospheric perspective of the Valley

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver artist rocks to fight opioid crisis

Just Posted

Pipeline project protest planned

Two dozen people to gather at MP Mel Arnold’s Vernon office Friday afternoon

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Work continues on Kal Lake Road starting Monday

Detours, full road closures and the works expected until mid-July

RCMP look to return property to owners

If you have photo or can ID property, see Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks find scoring touch in 5-2 win over Blackhawks

Four Vancouver skaters have two points apiece in victory over Chicago

Americans blank Rockets in playoff opener

Patrick Dea stops all 39 shots to lead Tri-City to victory in Game 1 in Kelowna

Kamloops landlord dealing with aftermath of firebombing

Kamloops landlord claims tenant to be a nightmare

UPDATE: Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Wintry conditions return

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Most Read

  • Painter depicts Okanagan landscape, florals

    Gary Whitley is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for April