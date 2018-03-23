Painter depicts Okanagan landscape, florals

Gary Whitley is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for April

Gary Whitley is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames’ artist of the month for April. Whitley’s exhibition depicts the flowers in the garden his wife Liz maintains, such as his 16.5x16.5 oil on canvas Daisies. (Gary Whitley cropped image)

Gary Whitley uses his brush to depict the world around him.

On display at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames for the month of April is an exhibition close to Whitley — depictions of his wife Liz’ extensive flower garden.

“Gary has been painting for over 40 years and is a very accomplished artist,” said Nadine Wilson, owner.

Whitley is an elected member of the Society of Canadian Artists in Ontario, an associate signature member of the Federation of Canadian Artists in Vancouver and an associate member of the Oil Painters of America.

Whitley has called the Vernon area home fore more than 30 years, drawing inspiration from the local landscapes for his oil paintings.

