Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons. (Photo submitted)

Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Patti Shales Lefkos

For The Morning Star

What others saw as the boring brown backing of the bulletin board hanging at the end of the Silver Star mailbox complex, Patti Wild from the Silver Star Dreamweavers Society and Linda Peterat of the Silver Star Museum Committee saw as a blank canvas.

They contacted local artist Ginny Hall who had created a piece she called A Mountain for All Seasons.

“The painting shares my love of the beauty, natural history and recreational opportunities Silver Star has to offer,” says Hall.

Involved with the mountain since the ’90s, Hall, a self-described gypsy at heart, holds a degree in environmental science. A woman of many talents, she wrote and illustrated a Children’s Book entitled Seasons in the Life of a Beehive that was published last summer. In 2006 her snow carving team won First Place and The People’s Choice Award in the Winter Carnival BC Championship Snow Sculpture Competition and went to Quebec to represent the province. Also a gifted scrimshaw artist, Hall shows her work at Silver Star’s Gallery Odin.

The weatherproof mailbox installation was created by Wayside Printing Services from a photograph of the original painting. Thanks to Silver Star resident Denys Lawrence who volunteered to install the beautified bulletin board and Silver Star Property Owners Association who financed the project.

Previous story
Big news for Falkland tv show

Just Posted

Upper Room Mission hands out over 300 backpacks for Christmas

Vernon always comes through

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Mutrie Road Dog Park upgrades near completion

Improvements help access and convenience for park users

Vernon SAR seeking a new home

Equipment resources beyond capacity of search & rescue headquarters

Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read

  • Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

    Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex