James Postill gears up to lead the cultivation of a new mural in Lumby. (Robin LeDrew photo)

Painting the Lumby city-scape

Mural project moves forward in Lumby

Special to The Morning Star

A new mural is joining the Lumby collection.

Are you excited about the idea of street art? Here is your chance to make a mark on the Lumby street-scape.

Thanks to a grant from the British Columbia Arts Council, the Monashee Arts Council will be working with James Postill to add to the mural scene in Lumby. The building chosen is 1975 Vernon Street (home of Tutor Tech and the Village Gallery as well as the Monashee Arts Council). The mural will be designed and painted by a group of interested local artists following the theme of the food production history and capacity of our rural area. Think garlic, beef, greenhouses, salmon, that ten point buck.

Postill, a professional artist for more than twenty years, has completed a number of community art projects and commissions, including the fresco mural on the Vernon Community Arts Centre building, completed in 2013, and a 2,200 square foot mural on the side of Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre building in 2016. He believes in sharing his knowledge and educating the next generation of artists. Over the years, he’s provided learning programs through workshops, retreats, artist talks, demos and private lessons.

Local artist Robin LeDrew will provide a series of training events in drawing, layout, color and style and Postill will lead four classes on the logistics, techniques and preservation of mural painting, providing oversight and support throughout the process.

The first session is Feb. 27 from 1-3 p.m. in the United Church Hall. Postill will talk about getting started and help brainstorm some big concepts. This is a free event. Call LeDrew at 250-547-6397 for more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lavington artist dabbles in the whimsical
Next story
Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

Just Posted

Vipers to tangle with Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Cowan stuns Jenkins rink at B.C. finals

New Westminster rink comes from 5-0 down to advance to championship in Enderby

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Painting the Lumby city-scape

Mural project moves forward in Lumby

Lavington artist dabbles in the whimsical

Nancy Vance’s debut solo exhibition runs at The Village Gallery in Lumby in March and April

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Annual slo-pitch tournament had been running for 30 years

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Most Read