Painting the Lumby city-scape

James Postill gears up to lead the cultivation of a new mural in Lumby. (Robin LeDrew photo)

Special to The Morning Star

A new mural is joining the Lumby collection.

Are you excited about the idea of street art? Here is your chance to make a mark on the Lumby street-scape.

Thanks to a grant from the British Columbia Arts Council, the Monashee Arts Council will be working with James Postill to add to the mural scene in Lumby. The building chosen is 1975 Vernon Street (home of Tutor Tech and the Village Gallery as well as the Monashee Arts Council). The mural will be designed and painted by a group of interested local artists following the theme of the food production history and capacity of our rural area. Think garlic, beef, greenhouses, salmon, that ten point buck.

Postill, a professional artist for more than twenty years, has completed a number of community art projects and commissions, including the fresco mural on the Vernon Community Arts Centre building, completed in 2013, and a 2,200 square foot mural on the side of Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre building in 2016. He believes in sharing his knowledge and educating the next generation of artists. Over the years, he’s provided learning programs through workshops, retreats, artist talks, demos and private lessons.

Local artist Robin LeDrew will provide a series of training events in drawing, layout, color and style and Postill will lead four classes on the logistics, techniques and preservation of mural painting, providing oversight and support throughout the process.

The first session is Feb. 27 from 1-3 p.m. in the United Church Hall. Postill will talk about getting started and help brainstorm some big concepts. This is a free event. Call LeDrew at 250-547-6397 for more information.

