Painting the Okanagan landscape

The beauty of the Okanagan is being splashed across a local gallery.

A well-known Vernon artist, Eileen Sawracki, is showing her paintings as the featured artists at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames for the month of Septemner.

Since her retirement from a full-time nursing career, Eileen is able to pursue her lifelong interest in painting.

Using various texturizing mediums and vibrant colours she paints in an impressionistic style. She portrays her love of nature from her travels and also from the Okanagan landscape that surrounds us.

She is active with the Federation of Canadian artists and is a member of the Okanagan Artists of Canada. She exhibits in many venues. Her work can be seen at the Vernon Public Art Gallery (art rental) and also at Nadine’s. She has also exhibited at Lake Country Artwalk and Paddlewheel Hall.

An open house for Sawracki’s exhibition is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Meet and greet the artist and see a painting demonstration.

Nadine’s is located at 3101 31st Ave.

