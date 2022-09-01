Pair find magic in hypnosis show coming to Lumby

Hypnosis shows aren’t that uncommon but two B.C. hypnotists are working together to serve up a truly unique evening of fun and laughter.

Longtime friends Troy Mitchell and Bron Johnson will host this dinner and adult entertainment show Sept. 8 at Camo Country Weddings and Events in Lumby.

While Mitchell (who used to reside in Vernon but now lives in Port Moody) has been performing hypnosis shows for nearly 30 years, this will only be his second show with Johnson (a Vernonite), who is relatively new to the field. Both are certified in clinical hypnosis and Johnson is also an ordained minister, life coach and wedding officiant.

The two have been planning on collaborating for years but the time was finally right and magic happened.

“Bron is great to work with,” said Mitchell. “He’s professional, engaging, fun, inspirational and empathic.”

Johnson said he loves working with Mitchell because they balance each other so well in person and on stage.

“I always say that he carries a very strong, more father-figure presence, but can be fun and goofy when he wants to be,” explained Johnson. “And I am fun and goofy, but can hold down that strong presence as well. We compliment each other in a very natural way.”

Attendees can expect to be entertained by their peers and themselves, and there’s a bonus message for all to benefit from at the end. Some will definitely be mystified by the wonder of hypnosis and the human mind.

“At the end of the day, the show is for nothing but pure entertainment and laughter,” said Johnson.

According to Mitchell, the benefit of sharing the stage with another hypnotist is increased safety and a more diverse engagement with participants and audience. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a hypnosis show.

“The dynamic balance of Bron and I on stage together with this show has Vegas and world class potential,” said Mitchell. “I look forward to seeing where it can go.”

The sky is the limit, added Johnson. “We both feel our show could be taken across Canada, to vacation resorts and cruises anywhere in the world, or perhaps even the pinnacle of entertainment…Vegas.”

With the pandemic winding down, people are starving for new and exciting experiences and this one hits the mark on many levels.

“Troy and I are both so excited to bring this show to the public, here in our community,” said Johnson. “We hope people enjoy it as much as we have creating it.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and show. Tickets are $90 each and available at Jitter Beans Coffee House (caterer for the event) and at Camo Country Weddings & Events (both in Lumby).

READ MORE: Literacy buzz back on raising North Okanagan readers

READ MORE: Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentThings to doVernon