Pandemic fails to break up Vernon paint partners

Women connect virtually and produce colourful show at Gallery Vertigo

Penny Ketola, Linda Sellers and Judy Templeton’s art is featured at Gallery Vertigo until Feb. 26. (Contributed)

Penny Ketola, Linda Sellers and Judy Templeton’s art is featured at Gallery Vertigo until Feb. 26. (Contributed)

Three local ladies who had just started to connect over art didn’t let the divide of health restrictions tear them apart. Instead, their bond grew deeper, and so did their creativity.

The story began in February 2020, with three motivated and inspiring women: former nurse Judy Templeton, former teacher Penny Ketola and former dance instructor Linda Sellers. All three retirees had settled in Vernon with their husbands to enjoy the Okanagan.

The artists crossed paths at local art meetings and shows and they found that they had a number of things in common, such as the love of nature, helping people and enjoying watercolour painting. So, this time last year, they started meeting in each other’s homes to paint, share ideas and just visit.

By spring 2020, the ‘paint partners’ decided to give their meetings a focus and improve their painting skills. They signed up for an online, six-week mastery watercolour course with Angela Fehr, to start in April, with plans to work on the course together.

But when March rolled around, COVID-19 restrictions changed their plans for weekly paint meetings. Yet the timing of the six-week course was a blessing because it continued to connect the ladies with WhatsApp and online, and kept them creating and working together.

Out of this inspiring course, the trio could see each other’s art evolving in new directions.

Gallery Vertigo has put their abundance of colourful art on its walls, titled Over the Rainbow. It is on display until Feb. 26 at the gallery, located at 102-3105 28th Ave.

“Our theme, Over the Rainbow, describes our approach to art,” the paint partners said. “Each painting is an adventure, a journey to another place, a place where time can stand still and creativity takes over.”

READ MORE: Zeroes speak volumes for Okanagan businesses

READ MORE: Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto Black Film Festival founder says 2021 edition is ‘more significant’ than ever

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)
Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Penny Ketola, Linda Sellers and Judy Templeton's art is featured at Gallery Vertigo until Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Pandemic fails to break up Vernon paint partners

Women connect virtually and produce colourful show at Gallery Vertigo

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon has teamed up with the family of the late Rob LeNoury and North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society to offer the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program for kids 8 to 14 to learn the racquet sport of squash. LeNoury (pictured) was a former competitive player and longtime club member who died in 2020. (Photo contributed)
Vernon club creates kids’ squash program in memory of former player

The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program at The Roster Sports Club is aimed at kids aged 8 to 14

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

The City of Vernon is letting motorists know a portion of 31st Street between 45 and 48th Avenues will be temporarily closed to through traffic for sanitary sewer upgrades starting Wednesday, Feb. 17. Work is expected to be completed by Feb. 26. (City of Vernon photo)
City of Vernon conducting sewer upgrades

Work starts on 31st Street between 45th and 48th avenues Wednesday, Feb. 17

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

The City of Vernon is sending a letter to the provincial government to request that church be deemed an essential service amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
LETTER: Vernon church backs province’s in-person worship ban

City of Vernon writes letter to province urging church be deemed essential

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

North Shuswap Anti-racism Day is being held on February 22, in part to support Scotch Creek resident Mary Stewart who since last summer has posted 22 signs on her property speaking out against racism, all of which were torn down. (Contributed)
‘They’re real cowards.’ Vandals fail to deter Shuswap senior from speaking out against racism

Community members to make amends for 22 damaged signs with North Shuswap Anti-racism Day

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Most Read