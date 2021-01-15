Pandemic postpones parade, heart of Vernon Winter Carnival

Interior Health says no to one of B.C.’s only winter parades

The heart of Vernon Winter Carnival is coming to a halt.

While the 61st annual event, running Feb. 5-14, will continue, the parade has been postponed.

Carnival directors have been working tirelessly with Interior Health to come up with a way to move forward with the parade, including making it reverse, closing streets and shortening the route. But the health authority felt there are too many moving parts to keep it safe for the public and participants

“We are so thankful for the guidance from Interior Health, we were only going forward with the parade if we could do it safely and if Interior Health feels we can’t, we understand their reasoning and their decision,” carnival executive director Vicki Proulx said.

For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. The heart of Vernon Winter Carnival has been the parade – which is the only parade in Vernon and one of the only winter parades in British Columbia.

“We will reschedule the parade when it’s possible to do so. Doesn’t matter the season, we’ll bring the Winter Carnival parade to the community as soon as we can,” Proulx said.

The Wild West-themed Carnival will still be hosting virtual events as well as a Drive-Thru Ice Park in Polson Park featuring ice sculptures with the Wild West theme. Tickets are on sale now for this and virtual events at www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

