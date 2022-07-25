Patron saint of farmers coming to North Okanagan markets

There are several opportunities to catch Runaway Moon Theatre’s play

Runaway Moon Theatre presents The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, miniature paper theatre with various performances around the region. (Runaway Moon Theatre photo)

Runaway Moon is gearing up for performances of a miniature operetta.

The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro Patron Saint of Farmers is based on a farm labourer from Spain in the 11th and 12th centuries.

Many miracles are attributed to Isidro, both during and after his life.

The operetta will be performed at farmers’ markets in accordance to the theme, and posing the question if miracles are something worth believing in a science-driven world.

The show is designed by Molly March and Cathy Stubington and features some local performers.

The first area performance is set for Thursday, July 28, 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Art Gallery and Museum. There are three chances to catch the show Saturday, July 30: 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at the Armstrong Farmers Market and then 3 p.m. at the Caetani Centre. Catch the show next week at the Lumby OAP Hall Aug. 4 with two shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The final local show is Aug. 5 at the Enderby Farmers Market with performances at 9:45 and 11:45 a.m.

The play is about 40 minutes long and is open to all ages.

