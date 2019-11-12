Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

Over $500,000 in grant funding is coming to Penticton’s arts, cultural and athletic programs thanks to this year’s B.C. Community Gaming Grants. (Photo from Unsplash)

Penticton’s arts, cultural and athletic programs are getting a boost of over $500,000 thanks to this year’s round of B.C. Community Gaming Grants.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Nov. 7 that 700 non-profits throughout the province would receive $18.3 million in funding to “deliver opportunities for people of all ages to participate in visual and performing arts, literature and festivals, as well as Indigenous and cultural programs.” An additional $27 million will be provided to more than 800 sports sector organizations in B.C. through the program.

READ MORE: Nearly $2M in provincial grants going to Central Okanagan arts, sports programs

Six arts-related non-profits in the Penticton area will be splitting $158,500 and 12 sports organizations will be splitting $347,400 through the program. Notably, the Penticton Art Gallery Society will receive $56,000, the Penticton & District Minor Hockey Association will receive $86,500 and the Pinnacles Football Club Association will get $90,000.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the release. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in the release. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

To view the full list of recipients of this year’s B.C. Community Gaming Grants in arts and culture, click here, and for the full list of sports organization recipients, click here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.