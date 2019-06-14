Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

ON STAGE Kim Russell and Al Toots will perform in Able Cable. The play, written and directed by Penticton playwright Gordon Dawson, is one of two one-act plays to be staged at Nest and Nectar on June 25. (Photo submitted)

The Penticton Chamber Theatre will have its last show of the season later this month with two one-act plays staged at a buffet dinner.

Great Sentimental Value, Big Reward, is the first play.

The story, by American playwright Terryl Paiste, is described as a feel-good play about losing and finding.

READ ALSO: Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

READ ALSO: Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Cal Meiklejohn plays Rocco Martino, a second generation Italian American retired stevedore and Jacinta Ferrari plays Amelia Saxon, a retired school teacher, unmarried and very proper.

The second play is Able Cable, written by Penticton playwright Gordon Dawson, retired musical conductor of the Penticton TuneAgers choir and orchestra.

The story is a modern farce about the frustration of phoning in to a cable provider and being put on hold.

Al Toots plays John Smith, the frustrated Shore television cable customer, Cheryl Gill plays Heather, his long-suffering wife, Kim Russell plays the various and sundry voices at the other end of the telephone and Chris Anderson is the timekeeper.

The two plays will be staged at a buffet dinner at Nest and Nectar in Penticton on June 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $40, available at Nest and Nectar.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Vernon Sunshine Festival

Just Posted

RDNO hosts FireSmart workshop

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

PHOTOS: Coldstream students snap grad photos despite drizzle

Rain threatened Kalamalka Secondary School photo at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13, then subsided

Mr. and Mrs. Volleyball honoured at Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic awards

Denis and Barb Murdoch, Jagger Williamson and the VSS Panthers football team collect awards

Armstrong principal puckers up to llama

Rob Ellis makes good to students to kiss farm animal if they raise more than $4000 for charity

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Breakfast was donated to support the Hub’s goal of $100,000 to keep the doors open

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Most Read