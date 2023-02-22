Spoken word artist Shane Koyzan will be performing at Oliver’s Venables Theatre on March 29. (Contributed)

Penticton’s own spoken word artist Shane Koyczan is coming to Venables Theatre

Koyczan, known for his Vancouver Olympic appearance, performs at the Oliver theatre March 29

There seems no shortage of adjectives to describe a Shane Koyczan show. Moving, hilarious, challenging, provocative, or inspirational. Take your pick.

Or decide yourself, as Penticton’s own Koyczan is playing Oliver’s Venables Theatres on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, but judging by the last time he was in Penticton recently, they will sell out fast.

As Venables Theatre so aptly describes Koyczan: “Here is a writer that takes you on a tour of your own feelings in a way that leaves you grasping for your own heart just to make sure it’s still in your chest. His work has become a staple in schools for both its impact and reach. Shane curates a kind of art gallery that displays sculptures of the human experience each time he speaks. Lauded for his sold-out live performances Koyczan has carved out his own artistic path and taken his work beyond the conventional.”

Koyczan grabbed worldwide attention when he reached millions with his powerful spoken word at the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.

Koyczan’s TED Talk and soul-laid-bare anti-bullying video “To This Day” are shown in classrooms worldwide. His book Stickboy was adapted for the stage by Vancouver Opera, and his collaborations with the likes of Tanya Tagaq, Ani DiFranco, and David Suzuki keep him innovating and growing.

Tickets are $35. Get them here.

