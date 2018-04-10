Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

It’s an animated series that has risen to international acclaim, and it’s coming to Vernon.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise will visit more than 60 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Atlanta. ThePeppa Pig stage show, based on Entertainment One’s (eOne) top-rated TV series, airing daily on Nick Jr., is one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history. One hundred twenty five venues have completely sold out with 300,000 tickets sold in the U.S. to date. And now Peppa is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 19.

“Peppa Pig’s Surprise promises to be the perfect theater show for all preschoolers,” said Director Richard Lewis, who returns to adapt episodes from the hit TV show for stage as he did with the touring smash hit Peppa Pig’s Big Splash. “It’s been an incredible experience seeing the children’s reactions to the live stage show. It just confirms that Peppa Pig really is a worldwide phenomenon.”

In Peppa Pig’s Surprise, it’s a lovely day and Peppa is playing outside with her friends. Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have a surprise for her and her younger brother George, but no matter how hard they try, they cannot guess what it is.

Audiences will enjoy interactive fun, games and, of course, many surprises. The live show encompasses the charming, colourful nature of the incredibly popular television series and features brand-new songs and life-size puppets that walk, talk, dance and jump up and down to give audiences a unique, interactive theatrical experience from the moment the curtain opens.

The fun-filled show brings the hit TV series to life on stage, giving families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters like never before in an unforgettable first live theater experience.

“Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive to the first tour and we look forward to bringing Peppa’s story to life on stage once again with a whole new adventure,” said Jonathan Shank, executive producer of Red Light Management. “Kids love interacting with these characters on stage.”

Peppa Pig’s Surprise takes the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage April 19 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60.25, $47.75 for groups of four in rows GG to KK and $153 for a VIP pass, which includes one premium reserved ticket in the first 15 rows, exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Party after the show, healthy snacks and water, one exclusive Peppa Pig party gift and an on-site party concierge. Tickets are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

