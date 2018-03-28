U.S. rockers Shinedown performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27. Kristi Patton/Western News

Photo gallery: Rocking night with Shinedown

Shinedown, In This Moment, One Bad Son and 10 Years performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Penticton concert-goers were the first to hear a previously unreleased song as U.S. rock band Shinedown took the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27.

Related: Shinedown to debut new music in Penticton

Opening for the band were 10 Years, One Bad Son and In This Moment.

Here are some concert-goer reviews and photos:

What a show! #inthismoment #penticton

A post shared by Ashh Lynn Smith (@ashhlynn.ink) on

👧On her feet, eyes fixated, and her mouth singing along to the songs she knows and loves…memories were made this night at her first show…she has been baptised into the legion of rockdom🤘..no longer wondering what it's like to see the and feel the music as it hits you right into your soul….and she got a shirt!😁🤘👍@shinedown @inthismomentofficial Dad win😉 . . . @southokanaganeventscentre #shinedownnation #shinedown #thesingledadfiles #babesfirstconcert #shinedown #music #photography #instapic #picture #pictures #snapshot  #instagood #picoftheday #photooftheday #focus #capture #moment #hdr #hdrspotters #hdrstyles_gf #hdri #hdroftheday #hdriphonegraphy #penticton #kelowna #okanagan #bc #explorebc

A post shared by A Gen-X boy, his 2 🐶🐶 + 1👧 (@dadd_in_tattz) on

Awesome show last night! #inthismoment #shinedown #onebadson

A post shared by Luke Wilson (@lukewilsonx) on


