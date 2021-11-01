Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Renjith Madhavan photo)

PHOTOS: Fireworks blast off in Lake Country

If you missed the show, or live in Vernon where there wasn’t a show, check these out

Many Okanagan residents were disappointed that fireworks weren’t allowed due to COVID-19 health regulations not permitting large crowds to gather.

The Halloween tradition was cancelled in Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong, Enderby and more.

But a few communities were able to safely put on a display, much to the delight of residents.

Lumby, Falkland and Lake Country provided fireworks shows Sunday evening.

And several people took it upon themselves to light up their own illegal shows.

FireworksHalloween

 

