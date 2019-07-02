PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Vernon

From classic rock to country, fans were treated to an array of hit at the A&W Funtastic Music Festival over the Canada Day long weekend.

The event saw hundreds pack the beverage gardens at the DND grounds nightly.

See: Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

Photos by Shane Melenko

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Elks Lodge hosting first Ribfest

Just Posted

Mackie Lakehouse kicks off summer tea season

Downton Abbey-inspired fashions encouraged at event July 6

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

Vernon councillor seeks cost info for hiring private security firm to help combat petty crime

Scott Anderson said ‘presence of more uniforms is a deterrence to crime in and of itself’

New Vernon park opens on former camp site

Hurlburt Park will have official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 2

Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

The Vernon Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s finals

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

RCMP seek public information in homicide case

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

Most Read