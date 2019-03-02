Photos: Little Big Town and Midland at the SOEC

On March 1 country legends Little Big Town rocked the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton as part of their Breakers Canada tour.

Opening for the Nashville-based band was Midland, an all-male ensemble delivering loads of guitar and 80s vibes, and Jillian Jacqueline, a small-figured powerhouse of sound. Approximately 4,300 people took in the concert and nearly all were brought to their feet at some point during the performance.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Karen Fairchild (left) and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town were an unstoppable duo at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 1. The pair’s opposite vocal ranges made for a unique and beautiful juxtaposition. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town connects with a standing crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 1. The guitarist and singer was serving up fierce riffs and powerful vocals all night. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town belts it on stage at the SOEC. The singer delivered a mix of soft and strong vocals during the concert. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town shows his intimate side at the Penticton stop in the Breakers Canada tour. The guitarist and singer was full of emotion and range throughout the performance. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town can’t help but smile while connecting with her fans in the South Okanagan. The singer reached new heights with her vocals and dazzled the crowd with her upbeat performance. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Jess Carson (left) and Mark Wystrach of Midland find the rhythm during their performance at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The band delivered an 80s vibe with a country twist. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Mark Wystrach of Midland connects with the audience during his performance. The singer and guitarist worked the crowd and the stage all evening. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
Cameron Duddy of Midland shows off his passionate side in Penticton. The singer, guitarist and drummer was a crowd pleaser with his shirtless look and fun-loving attitude. Jordyn Thomson - Western News
(From left) Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy of Midland shred together on stage at the SOEC. The group left the crowd wanting more when they opened for Little Big Town. Jordyn Thomson - Western News

Previous story
Wildlife photographer turns lens on wolves killed with neck snares

Just Posted

NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks draw first blood with Vernon

Gorillas score five in first 25 minutes, beat Vernon Vipers 5-3 in B.C. Hockey League playoff opener

UBCO students create co-housing project in Kelowna

They say it’s the evolution of sustainable housing in the Okanagan

Weather report: The sun will make an appearance in the Okanagan

Stay positive, sunshine is on the way for the Okanagan Valley

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

Photos: Little Big Town and Midland at the SOEC

Vocals, attitude and showmanship were the focus points of the March 1 performance

GUEST COLUMN: John Horgan has gone missing in U.S. lumber dispute

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson questions payments to Washington governor

Murdered B.C. teen remembered on what would have been her 18th birthday

Makayla Chang’s family and friends in Nanaimo still hoping for answers and closure

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

B.C. couple goes on ‘chicken wrangling mission’ to give Lucky a new home

Lucky was found soaked under a trailer. Now she’s living the good life as a pampered pet

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act near water park stands trial

John Charles Allan was charged in connection to an incident in a Lake Country park

Winner of spaghetti bridge competition one of Okanagan College’s own

James Dessert took home the grand prize of $1,500 for his spaghetti creation.

RCMP investigate Home Invasion on Kamloops North Shore

Four male suspects forced their way into a home Friday night and assaulted occupants.

Most Read