Photos: Penticton Walking Dead roused by game of Red Light, Green Light

Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Zombies came out to play a game of Red Light, Green Light at Penti-Con on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Guardians of the Galaxy Starlord was at Penti-Con. (monique tamminga)
Deadpool.
It was a game of Red Light, Green Light for the walking dead at Penti-Con’s Zombie Walk on Sunday.

Zombies of all kinds, even Dead Elvis were there to play a couple rounds of the game made popular in the Netflix hit show Squid Games. Only in this version, no one was killed if they moved on Red Light.

Around 25 Zombies did their best dead leg shuffle as they played through the two rounds of the game.

The Zombie Walk was part of the two-day Penti-Con, Penticton’s only pop culture festival where everyone is encouraged to ‘embrace your weird.’

On Saturday around 700 people attended the first day Oct. 22, with costumes, special contests, and art displays among the headliners.

“We’re a bunch of misfits hanging out enjoying the fact that in a group, nobody is weird,” said Lily Knelsen, the Penti-Con’s chairperson.

Sunday had the Zombie Walk and Talent Show along with a couple talks that were expected to draw crowds, said organizers.

They were hoping for around 700 people on Sunday too.

Walking around Penti-Con, you could find storm troopers, Deadpool, Starlord, anime characters, and underworld figures as well as everything in between, while visiting the artists, vendors, comic book stations and more.

Organizers said they couldn’t be happier with how the two-day comic-con turned out in Penticton.

