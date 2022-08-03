PHOTOS: Shinedown storms Penticton’s SOEC for third go

Shinedown lit up the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Ayron Jones opened the show at the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Shinedown frontman Brent Smith takes a moment to soak in the crowd’s cheers during their performance at Shinedown lit up the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Shinedown lit up the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Pop Evil’s Hayley Cramer at the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Pop Evil’s Hayley Cramer at the South Okanagan Events Centre Stage on Aug. 2. in Penticton (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Pop Evil brought their hard rock sound to Penticton ahead of Shinedown on Aug. 2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

For their third go-round at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre, Shinedown brought the heat and the hard rock to the Peach City.

The band’s Aug. 2 visit to Penticton brought openers Ayron Jones and Pop Evil along with them.

All three bands brought high octane energy to the show, but it was Shinedown that took it to another level with plenty of pyrotechnics and pillars of fire to punctuate the performance.

The start of the Shinedown set also gave a nod to the over 580 days since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitting the stage, the crowd was more than happy to be back in action, with plenty of fist-pumping, singing along and thundering cheers.

