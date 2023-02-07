PHOTOS: Vernon Carnival brightening spirits amid winter

Thousands gathered to check out the Hot Air Balloon Glow in Polson Park Friday, Feb. 3. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Thousands gathered to check out the Hot Air Balloon Glow in Polson Park Friday, Feb. 3. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Secure Self Storage went out of this world for their Jetsons float in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Secure Self Storage went out of this world for their Jetsons float in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Secure Self Storage went out of this world for their Jetsons float in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Secure Self Storage went out of this world for their Jetsons float in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Scooby Doo and the Vernon BMX Club gang won Best Sports Club for their team riding alongside the Mystery Machine in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)Scooby Doo and the Vernon BMX Club gang won Best Sports Club for their team riding alongside the Mystery Machine in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Thousands gathered to check out the Hot Air Balloon Glow in Polson Park Friday, Feb. 3. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival is underway with so much to see and do!

The hot air balloon glow kicked off the festivities Friday in Polson Park.

Saturday’s highlight was the parade, with a slightly-altered new route.

READ MORE: Thousands turn out for ever popular Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Sunday saw the snow sculpture awards handed out at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The fun continues all week with so many events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Fireworks display celebrates Vernon Winter Carnival

carnivalParadeThings to doVernon

