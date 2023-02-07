PHOTOS: Vernon Carnival brightening spirits amid winter

Vernon Winter Carnival is underway with so much to see and do!
The hot air balloon glow kicked off the festivities Friday in Polson Park.
Saturday’s highlight was the parade, with a slightly-altered new route.
Sunday saw the snow sculpture awards handed out at SilverStar Mountain Resort.
The fun continues all week with so many events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.
