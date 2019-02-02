Piano duo share love in Vernon

The sweet sounds of four hands on one piano will be a treat for Vernon this Valentine’s Day.
The North Okanagan Community Concert Association’s third concert of the 2018-2019 season will take place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
The piano duo of Marie-Christine Poirier and Amélie Fortin, together since 2005, will delight with their artistic intuition, shared sensitivity, great vitality and fiery interpretations.
What can you expect from a concert performed with two heads, four hands and thousands of notes? Known for their dynamism and ease on stage, the lovely Duo Fortin-Poirier presents an exceptional musical tour that will delight music lovers and amateurs alike.
You will discover less well-known music and different interpretations of works you are already familiar with, interpretations that can be at times passionate, funny or touching. The intensity, skill, remarkable complexity, and impressive choreographic movements will be projected on the big screen at the back of the stage so you won’t miss any of their unique connection and extraordinary natural partnership.
They are commonly described as extraordinarily powerful, with an explosive playing style, creating performances that highlight a great common sensibility, impressive in its vitality – dynamic, lively, and witty! Marie-Christine and Amélie are also known for creating an intimate and warm atmosphere, perfect for exploring the theme of memories. The program weaves between the intensity of Piazzolla’s tangos, Rachmaninov’s lyricism, and the liveliness of Samuel Barber. Come share Valentine’s Day with us.
The concert will be opened by Heather Harker, vocalist. Harker, raised in the Vernon area, received her initial vocal training from Elizabeth Scott. Harker pursued a bachelor’s of music, initially at Mount Allison University, New Brunswick, completing it and pursuing a master’s in voice at the University of Victoria under the direction of Benjamin Butterfield and Anne Grimm.
She received a graduate assistantship at the University of Victoria, and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Elizabeth Scott Vocal Bursary in 2009, and the NATS High School Voice Scholarship. Harker performed the part of the second lady in Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell at the Opera on the Avalon in Newfoundland, and has been a featured soloist with the University of Victoria Orchestra and the Victoria Chamber Orchestra. She now lives in Salmon Arm, where she teaches French Immersion kindergarten.
Tickets to the Valentine’s Day show are $40 for adults and $20 for youth (18 and under) and are available through the TicketSeller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.