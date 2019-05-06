Pianos duel at Status Nightclub

Performance will take place at Status nightclub in Vernon, Friday May 10.

Renowned piano entertainer, Van Walraven, first brought the excitement of dueling pianos to Las Vegas in 1997 at the New York-New York Casino. Now, he brings that excitement to Vernon, with a new show, appropriately called Vegas! Dueling Pianos.

Walraven will be performing at Status nightclub (2900 29th Ave.), Friday May 10.

“They have never been to Vernon. They are the original dueling pianos guys from Vegas. It’s a really good show and a fun night,” said Status’ Saverio Loria.

As artfully audacious and audience-interactive as ever, Walraven’s new show features a talented newcomer, Pierson Keating, on piano, vocals and electric violin. The daringly dynamic duality of the two musicians incorporates elements of music, comedy and improv and is all fueled entirely by requests from the audience.

Most Read