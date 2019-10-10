Plants and prints to prevail at Vernon art gallery exhibit

A Vernon artist-in-residence is holding a pop-up art show to pay tribute to the little things in life.

Printmaker Zoe Cilliers invites guests to the Caetani Studio Gallery for an exhibit titled A Natural History of Vacant Lots, Found Stories, Plants and Prints, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The art show will feature colourful wood-block prints of the foliage and landscapes to be found in Vernon.

Cilliers’s work is an investigation of storytelling though found objects. Weeds lodged in the cracks of sidewalks, pressed flowers left in library books, human keepsakes found in alleyways and vacant lots – these items tell stories about people and places, and Cilliers has endeavored to bring these stories to light.

Cilliers studied printmaking at Emily Carr University and is currently completing a diploma in environmental studies at the University of Victoria. The exhibit is one of the many ways she’s been able to join her knowledge and experience in science with her background in the arts.

In the summer of 2019 she launched the Beach Plastic Art Cart, in connection with a show at the Crescent Beach Pop Up Gallery. Items such as small paintings, prints, books and sculptures were donated by various artists and displayed on the cart, which she then traded for beach plastic and debris.

The exhibit’s opening reception takes place on Oct. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Caetani Studio Gallery, and it will also be on display on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cilliers will also teach a printmaking workshop at the Vernon Community Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 19. To learn more or to enrol, visit vernonarts.ca/events.

Brendan Shykora