The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Urban Ink’s Children of God, a musical by Corey Payette on Wednesday, March 13. (Photo submitted)

Play delves into residential school system on Vernon stage

Children of God is March 13

Children of God, written by Corey Payette, is a gorgeous, powerful musical about an Oji-Cree family whose children were taken away to a residential school in Northern Ontario.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Children of God March 13 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Spotlight series.

The story of Rita, a mother who was never let past the school’s gate, and her kids, Tom and Julia, who never knew she came, pushes toward redemption. Children of God offers a thrilling blend of ancient traditions and contemporary realities, celebrating resilience and the power of the Indigenous cultural spirit. Inspired by First Nations music, Payette’s profoundly moving score also includes echoes of provocative Broadway masterpieces such as Fun Home and Next to Normal.

A topic often surrounded by fear and shame, Children of God looks at the intergenerational impact of the residential school system. Payette approached the project with a desire to gain a deeper understanding of these important stories, and to honour the survivors and their descendants. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the story through the eyes of a family, and recognize the ripple effect this part of Canada’s history has had on generations. Through this, we can hopefully understand ourselves better today.

Artistic Director of Urban Ink, Corey Payette is proud of his Oji-Cree heritage from Northern Ontario and has worked as a playwright, actor, composer, and director across Canada. With a B.F.A. in music composition from York University, Payette has created works at the National Arts Centre, Vancouver Playhouse, Firehall Arts Centre, Western Canada Theatre, Arts Club Theatre, and more. His work as Artistic Associate with Full Circle: First Nations’ Performance and The Indigenous Cycle at the National Arts Centre contributed to the creation of a new Department of Indigenous Theatre at the National Arts Centre to open in 2019.

Tickets for Children of God are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

