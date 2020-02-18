Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

Hands and Feet invites theatre newcomers to fall in love with production

Hands and Feet is the last performance of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s First Stages Series. The play, by Theatre Wrede+, will take the stage Feb. 23, 2020, for two performances. (Contributed)

The Spotlight First Stages Series is coming to an end Sunday with Theatre Wrede+’s Hands and Feet.

The performance, hailing from Oldenburg, Germany, has been touring B.C.’s Interior and Lower Mainland offering children between the ages of two and six the opportunity to get up close and personal with performance and live theatre.

Hands and Feet “joyfully invites the littlest theatre newcomers into the magical realm of sound, movement and imagination,” reads the prepared statement.

Theatre Wrede+’s artistic director Winfried Wrede said the poetic experience of the body is the basis for a playful expedition.

“A dancer and musician explore these possibilities without stopping at the conventional borders of narration,” Wrede said.

“Language, as the superficial face of communication is explored by music and sound,” Wrede said.

Wrede, starring alongside Marco Jodes, educated in dance therapy and counselling, will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society Feb. 23 for two performances.

The play, directed by Marga Kopp, is characterized by its multi-faceted use of different media, use of sound and bodily interactions. Nominated for the Significant Artistic Achievement and Critic’s Choice Innovation Award, Hands and Feet is sure to wow its audience.

“(Audiences will leave with) fascination for live theatre,” Wrede said. “They can see themselves in our characters; they learn something about exploring and being curious.”

Tickets are $14 for Sunday’s two performances, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available at the box office, 549-SHOW (7469) or online at ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Retirees get groovin’ for good health in Armstrong

READ MORE: Coldstream back selected to Canada U20 rugby squad

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Theater