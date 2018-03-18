Players bring murder mystery to Enderby

Grindrod Players present Murder With Orchids at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby April 12-15.

The Grindrod Players present Murder With Orchids at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby April 12-15. (Photo submitted)

The players are back with a classic recipe for engaging entertainment.

The Grindrod Players present Murder With Orchids, a mystery comedy in three acts written by Otto Kicks, at A.L. Fortune Secondary School in Enderby April 12-15.

“Once again the cast and crew of the not-for-profit theatrical group bring to the stage a show that will make you gasp, laugh with delight and in the end be completely stunned to find out who done it,” said Trish Copenhaver, with the Players.

Murder With Orchids is set for April 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and April 15 at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open half hour before performance times.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth aged 18-and-under. Tickets are available at the door.

“Proceeds from the shows go back into the community in the form of scholarships for AL Fortune students as well as other community programs,” Copenhaver said.

