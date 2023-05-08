Pop-punk band Sum 41 to split up after finishing tour and final album, band says

Juno award-winning act announces it will wrap things up after 27 years

Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits.

After 27 years on the music scene and more than 15 million records sold worldwide, the band said in a social media post Monday that they will split up following the release of their final album and a farewell world tour.

The band said they will finish all upcoming tour dates this summer in Europe and the U.S. as they look forward to the release of their final album, “Heaven x Hell.”

Details of the album release and the farewell tour have yet to be announced.

In announcing their split, the band said being a group since 1996 has led to some of the best moments in their lives.

The Ontario-formed band won a Juno Award for group of the year in 2003 and rock album of the year in 2005.

Its current members are frontman Deryck Whibley, guitarists Dave Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

“We are forever grateful to our fans, both old and new, who have supported us in every way,” the band said in Monday’s message posted on Twitter and their website. “It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The band ended their message by saying they’re “excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

“Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41 formed in Ajax, Ont., in 1996 and gained popularity in the early 2000s. Their debut album “All Killer No Filler,” released in 2001, was a commercial success, with the lead single “Fat Lip” topping Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.

Over the years, Sum 41 has released seven full-length studio albums — the most recent one being 2019’s “Order in Decline”— and three live albums.

Whibley, the only remaining original member of Sum 41, has publicly shared his past struggles with addiction and mental health, saying he wanted to raise awareness by being open about his journey towards sobriety.

More recently, Baksh shared his own perspective-changing health scare when he revealed in 2022 that he had a cancerous tumour removed and was subsequently declared cancer-free.

READ MORE: ‘I tried to fight it’: Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley on giving in to Trumpian lyrics

Pop Music