Popping piano party playing at O’Keefe Ranch

It’s a one-man show under the stars.

“Come kick up your heels and cut footloose with us as we get fancy free under the stars Saturday, Aug. 25 at O’Keefe Ranch,” said Carmen Thompson with the Ranch.

“Entertainment for the night will be the unparalleled musical stylings of the “one man band” and exceptional pianist Andrew Johns. From ballads to jazz, from dinner music to classic rock, and everything in between, he’s got you covered.”

Johns covers everything from Elton John to Billy Joel, to Led Zeppelin, Louis Armstrong and more.

“After all that dancing you’re bound to work up an appetite, so grab a bite to eat at the gourmet burger and salad bar put together by the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. Follow it up with a sweet treat surprise dessert. To wash it all down we’ll also have a $5 cash bar set up.”

The party starts at 6 p.m. with grooves straight through until midnight. Tickets are available for $52 through the Ticket Seller, www.ticketseller.ca, 250-549-7469.

