Popular children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, in Vernon

Meet the new Yellow Wiggle along with the rest of the fun crew

The Wiggles are in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Kal Tire Place. (The Wiggles image)

Vernon, get ready to Wiggle!

The Wiggles are back in Canada, for the first time in three years, as part of their Big Show Tour!

Anthony (Blue Wiggle), Tsehay (Yellow Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and Simon (Red Wiggle) sing and dance their way into Vernon with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn. The tour arrives in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1st for one show at 6:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Wiggles Big Show Tour! features all the Wiggly classics and new songs from the group, and will be the first opportunity for fans across Canada to meet the new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins. After the retirement of Emma Watkins at the end of 2021, the coveted Yellow jersey was passed along to Tsehay who becomes both the youngest (16 years old) and first Black Wiggle in the group’s 30-year history.

“We’re so excited to be coming back to perform in Canada! The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” said Wiggles’ founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field. “You’ll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones like ‘Hey Tsehay!’ The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we’re bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!”

To catch the fun in Vernon visit ticketseller.ca.

In 2021, The Wiggles, the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group, celebrated 30 years of educating, entertaining and enriching the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans who grew up watching share their love of The Wiggles with their own children.

READ MORE: Movie night in Vernon raising funds to fight polio

READ MORE: Raine Hamilton Trio to take Vernon stage

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentVernon