Two-year-old Carmen Dyck had a blast watching her favourite cartoon character Peppa Pig at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday. For a review and video, visit www.vernonmorningstar.com. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Possibly the youngest audience to sit (squirm) in the seats, found their way to the theatre last week.

Toddlers packed the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for a splashing good time as a favourite cartoon came to life – Peppa Pig.

See: Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

Joined by her brother George, mom, dad and a few friends (including Daisy, the one human character) Peppa brought her Surprise show to town.

At two-years-old, Carmen Dyck has hardly sat through a show at the movie theatre, never mind the performing arts theatre. In fact, sit doesn’t accurately describe what most kids were doing – they were jumping up and down and wiggling and wriggling to the music.

At times, Dyck was swallowed whole by the adult-sized folding seat, which she wasn’t heavy enough to hold down. Like her, most kids ended up on the laps of their moms, dads, or in this case, aunty.

But no one seemed to mind, as the highly popular pig kept the tears at bay.

Instead, the theatre was full of giggles and snorts.

The only one crying was George, when he was scared. And then screams of surprise echoed from the audience as George’s tears burst from his face, sprinkling out over the first few rows of the audience. Things got even wetter when Peppa, George and their friends splashed around in mud puddles on the stage.

That was one of Dyck’s favourite parts of the show – “when everyone got wet.”

The 4D effects continued with bubbles from bath time, before an “oink-citing” adventure to the sea side, where black light creatures came to life, drawing aw and wow from even the adults.

“I had a good day, a big day,” said Dyck after Peppa’s performance, clutching her dine-saw plush, just like George’s. “The show was fun.”

In fact, she one day hopes to be just like her favourite pig. Just ask what she wants to be when she grows up. The little one’s response is “George!”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

Just Posted

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Painting of Enderby landmark finds home in Victoria

Royal BC Museum adds, from Grafton Tyler Brown collection, work of Enderby Cliffs

Spring auction in full bloom

Only days left in online auction supporting United Way, Independent Living and Vernon Rotary

Elementary students help protect Kalamalka Lake

Yellow Fish Road Program underway April 24-25 around Middleton Mountain

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

MMIW drone team fundraising for summer searches

Organizers expect the searches to expand this summer

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour

Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

Bill Cosby is at the courthouse Tuesday morning ahead of closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial.

Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Most Read