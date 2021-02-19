Popular South Okanagan morning voice taken off the air

Kyle Stewart was let go from his position as 97.1 FM morning show host Feb. 4

Allan Gee (left) of Ez Rock Radio and former 97.1 FM morning host Kyle Stewart (right) at a past Coats for Kids campaign. (Contributed)

Pentictonites have lost a familiar voice in the morning.

Kyle Stewart, the morning show host of Penticton’s most popular FM radio station, Move 97.1, has been taken off the airwaves.

The station was re-branded as Move 97.1 from the more familiar 97.1 Sun FM on Dec. 27, 2020 by the station’s parent company Bell Media.

Stewart’s three year run as 97.1’s morning host came to an end Feb. 4, as Bell Media cut many positions at their subsidiaries across the country.

“Unfortunately I am no longer a Bell Media employee. It was an absolute pleasure and honour spending my mornings with everyone. I learned a lot, laughed a lot, maybe even shed a tear or two. There are so many memories made that I am so grateful for and I will cherish forever,” Stewart wrote in a Facebook post.

Stewart wasn’t just a familiar voice in the community, but also a familiar face. The former radio host also serves as the MC at Penticton Vees games and could often be seen around town at the 97.1 Sun FM booth at most community events.

“Thank you so much if you listened, joined one of my many ridiculous conversations, helped me finish off a sentence, or cheered with me at one of the Vees games,” Stewart wrote.

“Thank you Penticton and the entire South Okanagan, you sure know how to make a guy feel welcomed.”

