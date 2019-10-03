Pristine landscapes captured in time by Vernon artist

Juve Furtado is Nadine’s Fine Art October artist of the month

Local artist Juve Furtado will have his breathtaking, realistic paintings on display at Nadine’s Fine Art in Vernon for the month of October. An open house will kickoff his exhibit this Friday (Oct. 4) between 3-5 p.m.

Furtado was born on the island Sao Miguel in Portugal and after 32 years of teaching in high schools in Winnipeg, he retired to Vernon and focused his attention on his art.

The photographer and painter captures seasonal landscapes, wildlife and rustic scenes in watercolours—his preferred medium—and acrylics.

Furtado’s attention to detail shows in his paintings, as he captures rays of light and breathes life into a scene with vibrant colours.

The self-taught artist said he’s always carrying a camera while trekking the trails in the Okanagan or travelling abroad and therefore he’s always prepared to capture the references of his next work of art.

“For me the greatest reward in creating art is to see my work connect and resonate with the viewer in a meaningful way,” Furtado said.

