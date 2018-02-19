She Hangs Brightly, a new psychadelic rock group from Vernon, gears up to rock Record City Feb. 24. (Photo submitted)

Psych-rockers to shred Record City stage

SMG Endeavors presents She Hangs Brightly and Orb Sceptre Throne Feb. 24

A new Vernon-born psychedelic rock quartet is gearing up to bring their distinct, heavy mood vibes to the stage.

She Hangs Brightly is set to rock Record City with Orb Sceptre Throne Feb. 24.

“She Hangs Brightly was born within the musty, crumbling walls of the stone room (the rehearsal space in the basement of a century old farmhouse) on a cold night in January, 2016,” said longtime Vernon musician and axe-man Dean Gordon-Smith.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Cat Power, Mazzy Star and the Velvet Underground, Gordon-Smith said She hangs Brightly leans into the gritty West Coast psychedelic rock sound.

Rocking the stage alongside the Vernon psych-rockers is Orb Sceptre Throne — a three-piece rock trio that blends classic and modern vibes, drawing from hard rock, indie rock, country, folk and pop influences.

SMG Endeavors presents Orb Sceptre Throne and She hangs Brightly Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 advance (at Record City until 5 p.m. show day), $15 at the door, $10 students and free for children 12-and-under. Record City shows are all ages, always.

