Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jared Wayne played the acoustic guitar and sang. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Nik Winnitowy played the pedal steel as well as singing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jared Wayne played the acoustic guitar and sang. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Nik Winnitowy played the pedal steel as well as singing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Arts Revelstoke’s first ever Guerrilla Gig was at the Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on July 8. The next gig will be held at a different, yet to be announced, location. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Interior Forestry Museum’s river side forest walk is already beautiful, add the smooth crooning of Jared Wayne and the haunting strums of a pedal steel guitar and it is downright magical.

Arts Revelstoke’s first Guerrilla Gig ever was held July 8 featuring Wayne and Nik Winnitowy. It wasn’t sunny but the rain held out.

Advice for future attendees, be ready for mosquitoes!

The gig’s are by ticket only and only 30 tickets are sold in order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions on events.

Though the artist is announced the week before, tickets are only on sale Sundays at noon and the location of the event is not released until the day before.

The gig’s are Arts Revelstoke’s alternative to Summer Street Fest, which usually takes place every night all summer in Grizzly Plaza and was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Intimate and secretive, the gigs will be featuring local talent all summer long.

READ MORE: Guerrilla Gigs replacing Streetfest this summer in Revelstoke

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

Just Posted

House arrest for Vernon physiotherapist guilty of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet to serve 18-month conditional sentencing following July 8 hearing

Bike parks open at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

The resort is also reopening spa, rental, retail and some restaurant services

Classical music festival going ahead in Vernon, Kelowna

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

COVID-19: Fundraiser launched to keep Vernon restaurant afloat

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Little Tex Restaurant with a goal of $25,000

North Okanagan relatives to sleep outside for homeless youth

Sisters-in-law Kiley Routley and Heidi Routley raising funds, awareness for Covenant House Vancouver

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Kootnekoff: B.C. Supreme Court rules clause in Uber’s contract is invalid

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Arts Council hosting Guerrilla Gigs on Wednesdays all summer long

Penticton photographer publishes book showcasing resilience of Okanagan people

Okanagan Strong showcases the bravery of many during crisis; from COVID-19, to floods, and fires

Summerland steam train to begin operations

Reduced schedule, physical distancing planned for Kettle Valley Steam Railway beginning July 18

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Kelowna woman shares story of alleged dog attack

Resident Yuli Lavigne alleges the incident happened on Monday, July 6

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

Most Read