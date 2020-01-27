Quintet jazzes it up in Vernon

Paul Hunter

The Justin Glibbery Quintet returns to the Vernon Jazz Club stage bringing their usual twist on jazz and pop covers along with some original music. This group strives to keep the audience entertained while giving a solid display of musicianship that allows all players to shine in their respective roles. The always-solid rhythm section of Justin Glibbery (piano) with Stefan Bienz (bass) and Michael Treadway (drums) keeps the groove steady and humming. Michael Perkins (trumpet) and Yanti Roland (vocals) always add their awesome melodic brush. From innovative original compositions to torch vocals on jazz classics, as well as jazz arrangements of a few current pop tunes, this group will entertain all evening long.

Rowland, a singer from Naramata, has a rich and vibrant contralto voice. She has performed in the South Okanagan in many different sets and venues. Her diverse range of vocal talents include Jazz Standards through to Rock Ballads. As a vocalist for hire, Rowland performs regularly with the jazz band, Sax Among Friends, and the Allan Crossley band.

Glibbery, a professional pianist, composer, and music educator, has been a part of the Okanagan Valley music scene for 25 years. His sound encompasses many influences: Lyle Mayes (Pat Metheny Group), Oscar Peterson, Bruce Hornsby, Keith Jarrett, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie. Glibbery’s music always has a very lyrical melody with a solid harmonic and rhythmic foundation and contains some twists and turns along the way.

“The Vernon Jazz Club is one of my favourite places to play. It feels like a jazz club from the ’40s with the great listening crowds and the vibe of a really cool room,” reveals Glibbery. “Intimate venues are the best play at because you are very interactive with your audience. They feel you and you feel them. This circle of energy usually catapults the performance into something really magical where almost anything can happen.”

Glibbery’s recording projects have included three all-original albums as well as working with Juno-award winning guitarist Oscar Lopez on his most recent album Apasionado, which was recorded at Glibbery’s home studio with Glibbery helping to both arrange and produce it.

Bienz attributes his bass beginnings back to when he was in Grade 10. At that time, he attended a music festival and saw two legends of the upright bass, Ray Brown and Milt Hinton. He found them so inspiring that he knew he’d found his niche.

Bienz carried on to study music at Grant MacEwan College for a couple of years and then played in Vancouver before moving back to Summerland, his hometown. He looks forward to playing with various groups that pass through town, as well as more local groups and musicians: The Screendoors, Tavis Weir Group, Anna Jacyszyn, and Loni Moger.

Treadway attended the Jazz Studies program at Capilano College for two years and was able to really focus on developing his skills on the drums. He thoroughly enjoyed the experience and kept himself busy playing with many different groups throughout his time there. Treadway’s skill set was really tested and evolved when, during his second year, he was selected to be the drummer in the Capilano Jazz “A” Band.

“Music is such a pure form of expression, and I love all my opportunities to show my passion,” shares Treadway. Hard at it playing concerts, variety shows, and house parties in Kelowna through to Penticton, we are thrilled to coax Treadway further north to add Vernon to his engagement locales.

The haunting resonance of Perkin’s muted trumpet and the sweet and mellow tone of his flugelhorn are a treat to experience. He has been a music educator and professional musician for over 40 years. Since his retirement, he is still an active performer, clinician, and adjudicator.

Perkins recently moved to Nelson and yet still manages to perform in Vernon and Kelowna and works as a clinician with a string quintet in Merritt. He nicely epitomizes the term, “one-night stand,” which originated from travelling jazz bands working one night in each city.

Justin Glibbery Quintet will be on stage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Cash-only bar on site. Tickets $25 only available online at vernonjazz.com with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

