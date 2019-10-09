Vernon rappers Alfy’O (right) and Memo join Yuko artists Stretch9 in a video filmed locally. (Submitted Photo)

Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Linear Park may not be the most glamorous part of Vernon, but it’s still beautiful according to a local artist.

Vernon rapper Alfy’O (Alfred Owen Busslinger) has released a new music video, filmed in his hometown and focusing on the park which is often frequented by vagrants. Shot with an iPhone, the video for FLY also stars Lincoln Lanes, 7-Eleven and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We basically just wanted to show that even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here and you shouldn’t just judge it on what you might first see,” said Busslinger. “I also grew up bowling at Lincoln lanes and I love Slurpees!”

So much in fact that he’s filmed drinking straight from the Slurpee machine.

The video featured Yukon artist Stretch9 (Carter Nehring) and Vernon’s Memo (Malcolm Otter).

“Malcolm and myself both grew up in Vernon and met Carter through music and ended up becoming best friends,” said Busslinger, who has shed his dreads. “He moved down here and lived here for a year a couple years ago but now lives on the island but comes down a few times a year at least to visit as well as family he has in the South Okanagan.”

