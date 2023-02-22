RCMP drum up special show for 150th anniversary at Vernon Tattoo

The event wil take place at Kal Tire Place on July 29 and 30, 2023

Members of the Okanagan Military Tattoo perform during a previous iteration of a Pipes and Drums performance. (Contributed)

The RCMP will be bringing out the drums and pipes for a major anniversary this summer.

At the 10th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo, the RCMP E Division will be performing with their pipes and drums division July 29 and 30 at Kal Tire Place.

The E Division pipe band was formed in 2006 and is based in Vancouver. It is one of eight bands currently active across Canada, and is comprised of both police and civilian volunteers from B.C. who have come together to share and showcase their musical talent and bring the community closer to its national police force.

The band participates in numerous local events in B.C. from community parades to corporate events to RCMP ceremonial functions. The band has performed at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo (twice), the presentation of the RCMP service horse George to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Okanagan Military Tattoo and the Beijing International Tourism Festival.

“We are especially pleased to have the RCMP pipe band perform this year as we celebrate and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the RCMP,” said Tattoo president Norm Crerar.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event, featuring as many as 400 local, regional, national and international performers.

For tickets visit ticketseller.ca, or call 250-549-7469. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more, seniors, veterans and youth.

