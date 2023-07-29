Record-breaking fundraiser for Vernon Art Gallery

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s signature fundraiser of the year was a record-breaking success.
The gallery’s 37th annual fundraiser, Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, was held last week and raised just over $76,000.
The event’s highlight was the outpouring of artwork donated by more than 90 artists, along with 50 businesses contributing items and experience packages. With 142 packages and original artworks available for bidding, this year’s event marked a record-breaking number of donations, highlighting the community’s passion for the arts.
The top sellers of the night, recognized for their exceptional contributions to the gallery’s art auction, were: Shawn Serfas who secured the highest bid with his painting, fetching an impressive $4,100; close behind, Heidi Thompson’s masterpiece reached an admirable $3,800; following closely were Gabrielle Strong, Michelle Loughery, Rick Bond, and Kara Barkved, whose paintings each garnered $2,100, contributing significantly to the overall success of the event.
The live auction proved to be a heartwarming spectacle as Don Raffan led the proceedings with his son Brody Raffan and son in law Danny Stein providing invaluable assistance, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.
“This is truly a community event and could not happen without the support of our artists, volunteers, donors/bidders and sponsors,” said Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery. “Thank you all for ensuring all demographics in our community have access to visual literacy through your support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery.”