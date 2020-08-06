This special pet portrait has already sold for $350 in the Splash of Red online auction. (Shannon Wylie art)

Record number of Vernon artists support Caetani auction

Splash of Red online event on now

Time is running out to get your hands on some unique art in support of a culturally significant centre.

The Splash of Red charity auction is underway until Aug. 13, with a ‘buy now’ option expiring Friday, Aug. 7. The event, which has been forced to move online due to the pandemic, is a major fundraiser for Vernon’s Caetani Centre.

While the event has gone online, the support from artists is at an all-time high.

“This year we have more pieces than ever before,” Caetani’s AJ Jaeger said. “We already sold five peices straight out.”

To check out the 35 works of art, visit splashofred.caetani.org or make an appointment to view the artwork live on display in the Caetani Studio Gallery. You can also check out videos of the art and the artists online.

READ MORE: Vernon fundraiser making a splash online

READ MORE: Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtArtist ExhibitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

Just Posted

Record number of Vernon artists support Caetani auction

Splash of Red online event on now

Vernon business restores faith in humanity for houseboat fire victims

Community kindness leaves out-of-province father in tears of appreciation

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

UPDATE: Suspicion ruled out in Vernon golf course fire

Blaze causes significant damage to driving range hut

WATCH: Lavington man chains himself to tree as crews clear space for child care centre

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Penticton man wakes to wildfire, forced to evacuate

A wildfire sparked off the side of Highway 97 near Penticton on Thursday

Anti-gang cops probe Kelowna’s street-level drug trade over B.C. Day long weekend

CFSEU’s Gang Enforcement Team was deployed to Kelowna last weekend

Man allegedly wielding knife at Kelowna Superstore arrested

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Most Read