Dylan O’Brien returns as Thomas in the final chapter of the Maze Runner: The Death Cure. (20th Century Fox photo)

Reel Reviews: The maze is solved

We say, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure may be a fate worse than death.”

The cure carrying youth of a nearly desolate Earth are planning to escape persecution by sailing away to a deserted island. The authorities, still wanting to harvest their blood to cure the epidemic wiping out humanity, continue their terrifying experiments while hunting down the last of the resistance. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and the remaining Maze Runners are still running.

We say, “The Death Cure may be a fate worse than death.”

TAYLOR: From the beginning, the characters in these films don’t know what’s going on, they run from threat to fight then hide and ask each other questions.. Then they repeat that process, very slowly gaining information vital to the plot, which gets thinner, more convoluted, more preposterous. The Death Cure, thankfully the final chapter, continues in this vein. I have seen all the films, I now have all the answers and they are consistently laughable. These films vacillate between being head-shakingly, eye-rollingly unbelievable and then uniformly uninteresting. From the opening scene, I began noticing: That looks fake. What a dumb thing to say. Really? Wow, right place, right time. Fight, run, talk, fight, run, talk.

HOWE: It feels like this franchise was written after other teen post-apocalyptic novels/movies, taking all the best bits from them and then making one truly awful story. That could be a little unfair to say about the whole saga seeing as I really enjoyed the Maze Runner due to its looks and special effects. The Scorch Trails fell away about half way through and in The Death Cure it felt like they ran out of money making it and just wanted to get it finished fast, cheap and out in the theatres to cash in before anyone found out how poor it is.

TAYLOR: The thing the bad guys needed, the thing this whole story is about, is something that was there all along and they were, in fact, in possession of it in the first place, before the first film even started. It is hardly what I would call a satisfactory solution to an interesting mystery. This is a tale built entirely of plot devices that simply cheat and withhold information. To be fair, I am specifically saying the Maze Runner is a stupid story, top to bottom, entirely derivative and vapid, but also that this was a very poorly executed series of films. It’s a failure to bring us something that wasn’t very good in the first place. However, despite its shortcomings, of the three films, if there is any satisfaction to be had you will find it here. Don’t fail to view the entire trilogy if you’ve already embarked. While you’re watching it, make a checklist of what’s happening and who is saying what. You’ll soon discover my hatred for bad filmmaking.

HOWE: The acting is terrible. The whole plot that makes the series hold together is silly. We have said this before about certain films that instead of making two or three bad movies shorten them and make one good movie. The Death Cure is a little over two hours of pure mind-numbing, time-wasted boredom that I will never get back. I feel that they tried to make this a little too grown up for younger audiences and a little too silly for the older generation to enjoy.

Taylor gives Maze Runner: The Death Cure 1.5 minutes of entertainment.

Howe gives it 1 vial of serum out of 5.

Previous story
Street Sounds: Gritty, protest folk
Next story
B.C. author shares story of trauma, abuse

Just Posted

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

B.C. author shares story of trauma, abuse

Isana’s debut book now available at Bookland Vernon and Expressions of Time

Queen Silver Star crowned

New royalty earn their sparkle at Vernon Winter Carnival event

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

Your Feb. 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions

The incident occurred near Kekuli Bay just south of Vernon at about 9:30 a.m.

Top court sides with Williams Lake Indian Band in traditional land dispute

Supreme Court of Canada judge that Canada failed to protect land dating back to 1858

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

MPs high-five in Commons over Senate approval of gender neutral O Canada

Bill will change ‘In all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command’

Most Read