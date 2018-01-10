Reel Reviews: Two award-winners and one disaster

The Golden Globe Awards were handed out last week and two of the following films won multiple prizes, the third did not.

The Disaster Artist: This is a film about the making of a movie called The Room, and the man who made that movie, Tommy Wiseau. The Room came out in 2003 and slowly became popular as an unintentionally hilarious, terrible film. Wiseau wrote, directed and starred in the film about an ordinary banker who kills himself after his girlfriend cheats on him with his best friend. The problem and the thing that makes The Room terrible is Wiseau himself, he’s just so odd. If there’s a weird or wrong way to say or do something, Wiseau will figure that out and deliver.

Taylor:The Disaster Artist was written, directed and stars James Franco as Wiseau, it is based on the book of the same name, written by Wiseau’s friend and co-star Greg Sestaro (Dave Franco). Franco’s Wiseau impression is bang-on and I suspect it will warrant an Academy Award nomination. (He did win the Golden Globe.) The Disaster Artist may also win more film awards on its own merit. It’s the funniest true story I’ve seen in a long time. I hope it comes to Vernon, maybe at the Towne. See it when/if you can.

Taylor gives The Disaster Artist 5 Marks out of 5.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Mildred (Frances McDormand) is tired of the local authorities dragging their feet in the investigation of her daughter’s murder in a rural Missouri town. In an attempt to spur the police chief into action she rents three billboards with a bold, but legal personalized message. Beloved police Chief Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) and his always angry, drunk idiot deputy Dixon (Sam Rockwell) are unable to do more than they already have, but the billboards create a whole new mess of problems as nosy citizens have to deal with Mildred’s brazen behaviour.

Taylor: There is already a great deal of Academy Award buzz surrounding this film, including best film and likely best leading actor for Frances McDormand. (The film won both of these awards at the Golden Globes.) McDormand is amazing as the tough ol’ Mom who has had enough, both with the ineptitude of the local authorities, but also modern morality and those attempting to hold it up. She doesn’t express it that way, she just thinks everyone is stupid and she’s going to discover that she is correct. Mildred can’t see that there are a few thinking people in Ebbing, she might be surprised to discover who they are.

3 Billboards is alternatively funny and sad, because the world in which these characters live is so real and so extreme. Emotional, powerful and entertaining, 3 Billboards opens a can of raw American nerves. Don’t expect any answers though, if it’s profound, it’s only in its bluntness.

Taylor gives 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 5 fire extinguishers out of 5.

Insidious: The Last Key is a prequel in the horror franchise. When parapsychologist Elise (Lin Shaye) receives a phone call from a man that is now living in her childhood home, Elise must return and face the ghosts of her past.

Howe: This franchise is just getting silly now. I thought the first couple chapters were fine but what made them unique is now gone, or has become predictable. There are no scares, the acting is terrible and the plot is ridiculous. The only good thing about this film is that it came early in the year, early enough that by this time next week I will already have forgotten all about it. Hopefully some of the Oscar movies will start coming to Vernon theatres soon.

Howe gives Insidious: The Last Key 0.5 whistles out of 5.