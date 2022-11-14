Reklaws bring barn-burner concert to Vernon

Tickets on sale Friday for country music sensation playing during Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival has roped in the biggest live music event to hit the city in years.

VWC and A&W present the 2023 Snowglobe Concert Country Barn Burner featuring The Reklaws.

“You don’t have to be a country fan to enjoy this amazing music event,” VWC said in its announcement Monday.

The Feb. 10 concert will include special musical guest (to be announced) and DJ Lunchboxx at Kal Tire Place.

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s a must see Carnival event, with prizes for best dressed country gear and crew’s having the most fun. It will be Vernon’s largest party.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, with an exclusive pre-buy offer for those signed up for the VWC newsletter starting Tuesday.

The party includes a beverage garden and VIP areas, with tickets in the stands ($48) or the Stompin’ Grounds on the floor ($60).

Born and raised in rural Ontario, The Reklaws are made up of sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker.

The Reklaws hold five JUNO nominations, six CCMA Awards, three #1s at Canadian Radio, 11 gold and seven platinum singles and a gold-certified debut album (Freshman Year). With more than 250 million global Streams, six of the top 20 streamed singles by a Canadian country artist since 2019 (more than any other artist) and the most domestically streamed debut album in Canadian country history, it’s evident that The Reklaws are doing things differently and that the world is taking notice.

To see them during VWC visit ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Canadian pop star Begonia to take in Revelstoke, Vernon and Penticton

READ MORE: Fundraisers support youth and domestic violence victims in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

carnivalLive musicThings to doVernon